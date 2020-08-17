Health minister cannot say that

Experts say it is a matter of grave concern if one in every five samples tests positive, because that indicates that the pandemic is still there. If 20,000 tests can be done every day, we could have got a better idea about the real picture. But the day after the health minister's comment, the number of tests went further down. Was it a reflection of his remarks? If that is the case, then we will see a fewer number of people reporting the virus, compared to the actual number of people contracting the disease.

We are not sure what made the health minister say that coronavirus will soon leave Bangladesh. Government data clearly indicate that infection rate is high and many people are dying outside the capital. The number of deaths is low because fewer tests are being done. But one cannot just say that it means the virus will soon leave the country. The countries that have been successful in containing the virus cannot say this either. The World Health Organisation hasn't said that the danger is over, either.

The biggest danger of such a remark is that this may make people think that there is no need to maintain social distancing anymore. Already people have started ignoring the directives and at this rate things may get worse . That will push us toward a bigger danger and the situation may go out of control.