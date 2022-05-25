Healthcare and budget: Boost allocation and manpower

The data revealed in two reports about healthcare in Bangladesh by World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday and Tuesday make us worried.

According to the first report, Bangladesh lags behind in South Asia in terms of manpower in the health sector. Afghanistan is the only country which falls below Bangladesh. Another report says the average life expectancy of people in Bangladesh has increased but they remain sick in last 10 years of their life.

Not only manpower, but also the allocation of healthcare in Bangladesh in comparison to GDP is the lowest in South Asia. The country's total health expenditure is 2.34 per cent of GDP and per capita health expenditure is only 110 US dollars. For a decade, the government expenditure on the healthcare accounts for 5 per cent of total expenditure. The allocation was raised a little due to Covid infection in the current financial year.