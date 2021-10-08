High Court directives on remand cannot be ignored

According to the Daily Star, full details of the High Court's verdict have been obtained, stating that lower court judges have disregarded the customary law and Supreme Court directives in granting remand. According to them, the work of judges (lower courts) was not normal and was contrary to criminal justice and proper investigation. It is unwarranted to waste judicial time and money in the name of remanding the accused. Judges need to be more careful in this regard. The court's observation further said that looking at the type and extent of the crime, it seemed that there was no need to grant remand to the accused thrice in 9 days.

Earlier, in the case of actress Pori Moni, the High Court had also commented, "Civilized society cannot run like this." The High Court sought clarification from two lower court judges on remand of Pori Moni thrice. The explanation given by the two judges in the first phase did not seem acceptable to the High Court.