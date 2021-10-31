High Court order should be made effective

Naturally, the question arises, if there was an attack at that time at the instigation of the BNP, who is instigating it now? The court questioned whether the miscreants, who attacked the Hindu community at different times, had been brought to trial. The attorney general's answer was, the government has taken appropriate action and arrested the miscreants this time.

No matter what the local administration and law enforcement officials say, they have to admit that they have failed to protect the homes and places of worship of the affected minorities. As a result, the inquiry committees formed by the local administration to investigate the incident are not above question.

According to various media including Prothom Alo, their negligence and inactivity in fulfilling their responsibilities is very clear. In many cases the administration went to the scene after the violence. The incident was spread through Facebook live in front of the officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station in Cumilla. How did he allow that?