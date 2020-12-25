Hike in rice price: Import duty could be relaxed

A huge number of poor, lower middle class and even middle class people feel the heat of economic pressure if the market of rice, the staple food of Bangladeshis, becomes unstable. This time, it has begun going against all the expectations. This is not the time of price hike as the Aman crop has just been harvested. Generally, this is the time when the rice price comes down, albeit a little. But this year the trend has altered. According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a wing of the commerce ministry, the rice price is up by 17-48 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year. This is abnormal and worrisome especially because the COVID-19 pandemic and because the income of a huge number of people has been severely affected or stopped.

What could be the reason of this price hike during the peak season of Aman crop? Our experience says when the stock of crops in government warehouses decreases, the price increases. This year, the food ministry could not fulfill its procurement target of paddy and rice in the boro season. Its procurement target had been 200,000 tonnes of paddy and 600,000 tonnes of rice in the Aman season but it could procure only 13,000 tonnes of rice. The stock in government warehouses now is only around 550,000 tonnes, which was over 1 million tonnes at this time last year.