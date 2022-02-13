How do vehicles run without licences?

The gruesome accident in which five brothers, returning from Chakariya in Cox's Bazar after their father's funeral rites, were killed by a recklessly speeding pickup, once again showed the extreme chaos, disorder and anarchy in our transport sector.

Suresh Chandra Sushil of Chakariya in Cox's Bazar died on 30 January. Suresh Chandra's five sons were killed in a road accident on Tuesday while returning home from a local temple after a religious ceremony. The accident took place in Malumghat area of ​​Chakaria upazila of Cox's Bazar-Chattagram highway. A day later, two schoolgirls were killed by another vehicle.

Saiful Islam, the driver of the pickup, was arrested in Dhaka three days after five brothers were killed in Chakaria. The information obtained from him is terrible. The vehicle did not have a licence, the driver was driving without a licence too. There is no way we can continue to term these as accidents. This is ‘systematic murder’. The driver, owner and regulator of the vehicle cannot avoid liability.