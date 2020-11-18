How far is the demand for amendment logical?

Misuse of any law is not expected as this obstructs the purpose of the law while the innocents are harassed. There must be a remedy if the human trafficking act is misused and anyone is harassed by police.

The Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act was formulated in 2012. Subject to approval, up to sub-inspector of police has been given jurisdiction to conduct search and seize equipment. Police can conduct raids without warrants. But the condition is that the crime has actually occurred.

It should be kept in mind that the anti-human trafficking law is not against the overseas recruiters. BAIRA has no reason to be worried about the act being very tough. They run businesses legally.

Unfortunately, a section of overseas recruiters is involved in human trafficking in the name of sending workers. Trapped by them, many people suffer inhuman life abroad. Many drown in the seas and die in the desert before reaching their destinations. So BAIRA should take organisational actions against the corrupt recruiters alongside assisting the government in applying the law.