How long will road accident victims wait for compensation?

We assumed that order would be restored on the roads and the number of accidents would reduce after an unprecedented movement in 2018 to demand safe roads at the initiative of students. That did not happen. Despite low traffic during the pandemic, 2,891 people have died in road accidents this year till last September. Around 4,138 people died last year. People involved with the safe road movement say that in fact the death toll in road accidents is much higher as all news do not get media coverage while cases for some accidents are not filed.

In 2018, a month after the Safe Roads Movement, the government passed a new law in parliament. But it has not been effective for so long due to opposition from road transport owners and workers' organisations. The government issued a circular to implement the law in September, which called for compensation for those killed, injured and whose property destroyed in road accidents. The provision for compensation in the Road Transport Ordinance of 1973 was also repealed due to the enactment of a new law.

On the other hand, the legal framework, rules and funds required for road accident compensation have not been finalised yet. The law stipulates that compensation must be determined by the Board of Trustees and the activities of the Board of Trustees must be conducted in accordance with the rules. Finally, the Board of Trustees was formed on 22 December. The chairman and secretary of the BRTA will be the chairman and secretary of the Board as additional responsibilities. But the rules on which the board of trustees will work have not yet been made. Last year, the draft rules of the board of trustees were sent to the law ministry. But the law ministry called it "incomplete". Following the directive of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, the BRTA sent a new draft in September for clearance from the law ministry.