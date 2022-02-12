How long will the universities run in such a manner?

Suspending the recruitment process of one certain post by the education ministry will not be enough. It is necessary to investigate the serious allegations against the VCs of the Khulna Agricultural University and the Pabna University of Science and Technology. The Pabna University VC had to leave the campus at the intervention of the local lawmaker after angry teachers and officials had kept him confined for several hours. That is a dishonour for any VC. The Khulna Agricultural University VC himself admitted to carrying out irregularities. So, he no longer holds the moral obligation reamin in his position.

The university runs on the people’s tax money. The university is not the inheritance of any VC or people holding any post that they can do whatever they want. Higher level investigations, if necessary, should be conducted on the allegations at these two universities and action should be taken against the people responsible.