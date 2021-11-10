How many lives to be lost

The second phase of union parishad election has become more lethal than the first one. Two brothers have been killed in an attack carried out by the rival candidate’s supporters on 11 November ahead of Meherpur UP election. Besides, clashes, shootings and arson took place in Pabna, Sitakunda, Noakhali, Pirojpur, Netrokona and Narsingdi. With the boycott of several other parties, including the BNP, the election has become one-party and clashes are also taking place between the candidates of the ruling party and the supporters of their rebels.

June and September last, elections were held to 365 union parishads in the first phase. Tomorrow, in the second phase, voting will be held in 846 UPs. Apart from this, voting will be held in 1007 UPs in the third phase on 28 November. In addition to the violence, there is a trend to get elected uncontested. In the first and second phase, out of 1,211 UPs, 154 have been elected as chairman uncontested. Some 20 people have been killed so far in election violences.