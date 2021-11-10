How many lives to be lost

The leaders of the ruling party have become desperate over the election. In the last one week, we have seen one warning after another from the party candidates to win. The current UP chairman of Ukhia upazila in Cox's Bazar has threatened the voters that there will be no space in the graveyard if they do not vote for boat. A leader from the Madaripur-3 constituency has warned that "no one will be spared" if they vote against the boat.
During the campaign in favour of the party candidate in Kushtia, one of the leaders fought and announced to remove the police station. On the other hand, an Awami League leader who is an accused of killing at a public meeting in Bajitpur, Kishoreganj, threatened to use AK-47 rifle. He instructed to vote publicly. He assured the activists and supporters saying, "The administration is ours. The police are ours. The government is ours."
The election has turned into a farce today as the election commission has consistently failed to ensure a level playing field for all parties. At the same time, the misuse of politics and power has made a fair election difficult. The direction of chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda was of no use in the field ahead of the second phase of elections. He also failed to mobilise the administration and law enforcement agencies.
This is a continuation of the new culture of elections that has been emerged over the past decade. Peaceful environment, uninterrupted exercise of voting rights of the voters - all such things are fading more and more day by day. Now the election has become a machinery to ensure ruling party candidates’ victory.
Jatiya Party chairman and deputy leader of the opposition in parliament GM Quader has said that the election commission has completely failed to maintain law and order in the ongoing UP elections. Everyday killings have spread panic among the people. The people of the country do not want to see bloodshed in the name of elections. What can the people expect from this election which is taking place with so many casualties?
Do the people elected through arms and violence qualify at all to be the people's representatives? The election commission is not seen to exercise any kind of power. Why is this heedless election at the end of the term? This commission has made the election a joke. Unfortunately, these meaningless elections have resulted in violence and loss of life. It seems there is no chance to expect an acceptable election from this EC. We do not want to see any more clashes and casualties during the election campaign.