CU Protest: Sexual abusers must not be exempted

Subarna Majumdar, a teacher of the communication and journalism department of the university, told Prothom Alo in an interview, "In most of the incidents that happened with the students inside the campus, the leaders and workers of the ruling student organisation are involved. Those who are in the cell, they do not want to upset the ruling party by annoying the leaders and workers of the student organisation. Because there are many things related to it, such as financial benefits, grants, personal promotion.” We are concerned over the security of female students at this situation.

The agitated students have also demanded to break the anti-sexual harassment cell and form a new effective cell. Also, the trial must be arranged within one month of receiving the complaint. Otherwise the provision of taking action against the officials of the cell should be included in the constitution. They also demanded exemplary trial of the existing complaints lying at the cell within the next four working days. We expect the university administration to accept all the demands of the students and implement the commitment to prosecute cases of sexual harassment. Sex offenders should be identified and punished expeditiously. They cannot be exempted in any way.