Implement transport act to halt road accident deaths

Slogans are seen on the backs of buses saying, “An accident causes lifelong sufferings of a family”. But the accident that took place in Katakhali in Rajshahi has caused lifelong grief for at least four families who have lost their relatives.

According to a report of Prothom Alo, a gas-powered microbus with 17 passengers caught fire when it collided with a bus of Hanif Paribahan coming from the opposite direction around 1.45pm on Friday. All the passengers in the microbus died in this incident.

Among the dead were 16 members from four families. They were going to Rajshahi from Pirganj. According to the eyewitnesses, the microbus collided with the bus while giving way to a bamboo-laden van on the road. Later, police arrested the bus driver named Abdur Rahman from Rajshahi city. According to the concerned sources, on the same day 10 more people died in road accidents in Chattogram, Gaibandha, Narsingdi, Satkhira, Munshiganj and Chapainawabganj.