Import duty on onion and sugar dropped, will the consumers get respite?

The news that onion prices have decreased in the market even before the withdrawal of import duty is certainly good news for the consumers. The price of green chillies have also dropped. According to Prothom Alo news, the price of local onions dropped by Tk 10 on Thursday from Tk 80 per kg. The price of imported onions also dropped by Tk 5 per kg. Green chillies were sold at Tk 100 per kg in the Dhaka market on Thursday. The prices soared up to Tk 200 a week ago. The prices of other essential commodities are also on an upward trend.
Market analysts think that prices of essential commodities could not be controlled only by cutting duty. This measure can just give a temporary solution. Fuel and other commodity prices have increased in international markets which are bound to affect the local market. Importers have already urged for an increase in edible oil prices. They maintain that they are being forced to sell oil at a lower prices in the local market. But it has to be kept in mind that the prices of edible oil have been increased multiple times in the last one year. Other essential commodities including rice and flour have also seen price hike.
Under such circumstances, the government needs to put emphasis on two matters to check the price of essential commodities. Firstly, increasing the market monitoring and secondly, sending essential commodities such as rice, flour, sugar and onion to the lower-income people, especially those whose income decreased during coronavirus situation. Also, the food safety net programme’s purview should be increased. Along with decreasing the prices of essential commodities, the authorities must create employment opportunities for the poor people of the villages and cities . Social safety net programmes of the government had somewhat stalled due to the coronavirus situation. This programmes should restart in full swing.