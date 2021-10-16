Import duty on onion and sugar dropped, will the consumers get respite?

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has given heartening news that the import duty on onions has been withdrawn. Earlier, the duty was 5 per cent. This order will remain in place till 31 December. NBR also reduced import duty on sugar by 10 per cent from 30 per cent.

Bangladesh Tariff Commission earlier suggested tariff cuts on onion and sugar. The commerce ministry later requested NBR to cut tax and duty of onion, sugar and edible oil. The ministry on Monday organised an inter-ministerial meeting on the price hike. NBR withdrew the import duty on onions in September 2020 in the wake of skyrocketing of the essential commodity. The authorities then set 31 March 2021 for the withdrawal of the duty. The import duty was restored to 5 per cent from April.