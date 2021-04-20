Increase budget allocation for judiciary

Chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain recently said that the concerned authorities failed to acquire all the lands for the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court building. Frustrated chief justice said, "How many times should I repeat this?" He also mentioned that the land for the chief judicial magistrate has not been acquired in an area like Gazipur.

This statement of the chief justice shows the indifference and adverse attitude of the executive branch towards the judiciary. The government is pretending not to see the problem. That is why the chief justice had to repeatedly remind the minister for the judicial magistrates’ land.

In many cases the ruling parties put blame on the failures on predecessors. It is quite difficult in this matter. The executive branch was separated from the judiciary in 2007, during the tenure of caretaker government. They remained in the power until 2008. Since then, Awami League has been holding the power for over a decade. Ruling AL can take the credit for any infrastructural development of the judiciary. At the same time, the government will have to take the blame for any incomplete tasks, too.