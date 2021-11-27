Increase Coast Guard patrol to ensure safety of fishermen

After the Sundarbans was declared robber-free in 2018, it was expected the region would be safe for fishermen. But some recent attacks on fishing trawlers by robbers have rendered the expectation wrong. According to Prothom Alo reports, the robbers last week looted fishing nets, fish and fuel worth around Tk 15 million from 20 trawlers.

The robbers also held seven fishermen hostage and extracted Tk 300,000 ransom from each family. The freed fishermen said there is a sudden rise of armed robbers in the southern bay. Around 18-20 pirates boarding a foreign trawler attacked a fishing boat in Mandarbari area on the bay on 16 November. The robbers opened fire and shot dead one person when the fishermen of the fishing trawler tried to parry the attack. It is assumed that the robbers were Bangladeshis but they boarded an Indian trawler. They used foreign trawler as a ruse to keep their identities hidden.