Increase loan facilities and security for SMEs

There are glimmers of hope amid the despondent economic news of these coronavirus days. At the outset of the pandemic, the readymade garment sector was posed with the challenge of holding on to foreign buyers. They have managed to tackle that challenge well. And now the news of increased employment in small and medium enterprises, especially those of women entrepreneurs, is also encouraging news.

A recent joint study of IDLC Finance and Policy Research Institute (PRI) stated that the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) over the past five years, generated 105.7 per cent new job opportunities per year. And the enterprises of women entrepreneurs created the most employment, that is, 146.2 per cent.

The research said that while the SME sector entrepreneurs basically began their businesses with family members, they later formally appointed new employees. Thus this sector has become a large area of employment.