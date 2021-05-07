Increase police patrol for public safety

The tragic death of Sunita Rani Das has raised many questions. The muggers in a car snatched her bag and fled, but the law enforcement officers did not notice! That means an important area like Kamalapur bus depot is unprotected. What is more worrying is that such incidents of snatching, theft, robbery and murder are not happening in only Kamalapur area. Earlier in January, a businessman named Hamidul Islam was stabbed to death in front of the High Court. After the incident, the DMP announced a crackdown in the capital. If there is a crackdown on miscreants in the city, then why are so many people dying?

According to the police statistics, in 2018, there were 78 snatching cases in different police stations of the capital while it creased to 119 in 2019. And in 2020 the number stands at 176. However, according to the victims, the actual number of robberies is much higher. A review of the GR records of the CMM court in Dhaka has shown that in the last 10 years, mugging has been more frequent in 15 police stations including Shahbagh, Ramna, Motijheel, Badda, Jatrabari and Demra.

When the lockdown started in the wake of the second wave of corona in April, the movement of people in the city decreased a lot. Markets have been reopened ahead of Eid. Public transport has also started from Thursday. In this situation, the incidents of theft and snatching will increase undoubtedly. The situation will exacerbate, especially on roads and markets. In this situation, it has become urgent to increase police patrols on the roads and markets.