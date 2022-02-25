Increase recreational facilities for foreign tourists

The demand for reduction of service and income tax in the tourism sector raised at the meeting of the Standing Committee on Hotel, Motel, Resort and Guest House Development of Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) last Tuesday is valid. The meeting was held at the FBCCI office in Motijheel. According to the businessmen in the tourism sector, Covid -19 pandemic has affected this sector immensely. They said, the tariffs and other service tax must be reduced if the tariffs on imported equipment was lessened.

Notably the owners of hotels, motels, resorts and guesthouses have to pay tariffs against the imported goods and equipment required to ensure modern facilities for foreign tourists. The tourism sector needs time to turn around and make up for the losses incurred in the past two years. The sector has received a little of the millions of stimulus that the government has announced to ease the loss due to the pandemic. As a result, this potential sector of the country is going through various crises. Many entrepreneurs lost everything. If excessive taxes are imposed amid this situation, the tourism industry will face more hardships.