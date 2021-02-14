Increase rice stock in government warehouses

Bangladesh is one of the nine countries that have been warned by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) about rising food prices. The organisation said in a report released on Wednesday that the price of rice, Bangladesh's staple food, has risen by 35 per cent in the past year. This is the highest rate of increase in rice prices in the country since October 2017. Among the reasons for this are shortage of rice production, limited import and increase in demand for rice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have already published several news reports, editorials, interviews, etc. about the unusual rise in rice prices during the peak season of Aman production. The main problem that has been seriously mentioned in all the articles is the abnormal depletion in the stock of paddy and rice in government warehouses. Long-term experience has shown that as soon as the stock of government warehouses falls below 1 million tonnes, it has a negative impact on the market and therefore, the price of rice starts rising. The lower the stock, the higher the price. That is why we have been urging from the beginning that increasing the stock of rice in government warehouses should be the first priority. But no progress has been seen in this regard. Even after the Aman crop was harvested, the stock in government warehouses did not exceed 550,000 tonnes. But experts have always said that it is better to have 1.5 million tonnes stored in government warehouses and it should never go below 1.2 million tonnes.