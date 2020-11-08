Inform students about admission methods for higher education

The education ministry made an announcement on 7 October that the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam will not be held this year due to coronavirus outbreak. It has been a month since then. The ministry, University Grants Commission (UGC) and the authorities of all universities are yet to decide on how university admission tests are to be held this year. The students and the parents are confused by contradictory opinions and statements. This is unwarranted.

The context of admission in higher education is different this year due to the pandemic. Students and their parents are in a dilemma. HSC results will be generated by averaging JSC and SSC results and it is supposed to be in December as per the pre-announcement. But it is unacceptable that the process of admission to higher education could not be finalised even in the first week of November.