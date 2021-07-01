Integrated and sustainable steps required to protect Sundarbans

The report on the Sundarbans by the Reactive Monitoring Mission of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is quite flexible. It commended the steps taken by the government to protect tigers and dolphins in the Sundarbans. However, it warned that any heavy industry cannot be installed in or around the Sundarbans. A survey (SEA) needs to be done to assess the impact of already developed industries. Decision of what kind of installation can be built there should be made based on the survey.

According to a Prothom Alo report, the report of the Reactive Monitoring Mission was recently posted on the website but it was submitted to the government in March and the government has also sent a reply to the report to UNESCO. However, state minister for energy, power and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid told Prothom Alo that he has not read the report yet and would comment after reading it. It is unfortunate that the state minister has not read such an important report in three months.