Intensive effort essential to fight second wave of Covid-19

Ardent effort is required to implement the 18-point directives announced by the government. But the government cannot do that alone. Implementing the guideline to operate with half-passenger in public transport requires the sincerity of both individual and institutional level. If there is negligence or lack of responsibility, it is necessary to ensure systematic remedial measures. In order to implement the directive to carry out the work of all types of organisations (except emergency services) with half manpower, including offices and factories, each organisation must first work sincerely. However, government surveillance may be required in this case.

With this scientific fact in mind that coronavirus cannot spread without physical contact, everyone has been instructed to limit public contact as much as possible. This is the most important of the 18 points. From the earliest stages of the pandemic, the World Health Organisation has placed the greatest importance on this issue and it still remains the same. We already know that wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, maintaining physical and social distance, and adhering to these hygiene rules while staying outside can prevent the spread of infection. It has been proven in many countries, even in our country.

As the infection shoots up, so does the death rate. The hospitals are under tremendous pressure. The number of patients in need of ICU services has already increased and it continues to increase. So we need to pay more attention to the treatment of Covid-19. In particular, emphasis should be placed on ensuring oxygen availability and ICU service management to keep the mortality rate of Covid patients as low as possible.

In the second wave, the rise of infection has appeared to be a major national catastrophe, and it is imperative that an intensive effort be made to combat the pandemic successfully.