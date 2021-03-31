Intensive effort essential to fight second wave of Covid-19

Forty-five people died of coronavirus infection in every 24 hours for two consecutive days. The number of identified patients is also over 5,000 for two consecutive days. The rate of identified patients in the first 24 hours is 17.37 per cent. In the following 24 hours it increased to 18.94 per cent. This latest picture of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has been going on for more than a year, is undoubtedly disturbing. These concerns are also reflected in government decisions. The government has issued directives with 18-point guidelines on the resurgence of coronavirus infections. The main priority at the moment is to focus on the implementation of this directives to the maximum extent possible to prevent further deterioration of the situation.
If we are to ensure the success of all ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic by curbing this new trend of infection, we need to review the experience of the past year and use the lessons to stop the repetitions of past mistakes. Experts say, it is clear that new infections are on the rise because of widespread public laxity in complying with hygiene rules which is the utmost requirement to prevent the infection. The infection started to increase at this time last year and it has started increasing again at the same time. But the long public holidays, various levels of lockdowns, and attempts to follow hygiene at the personal, family, and institutional level in last year were sadly missing this year. This is the biggest risk right now.
Ardent effort is required to implement the 18-point directives announced by the government. But the government cannot do that alone. Implementing the guideline to operate with half-passenger in public transport requires the sincerity of both individual and institutional level. If there is negligence or lack of responsibility, it is necessary to ensure systematic remedial measures. In order to implement the directive to carry out the work of all types of organisations (except emergency services) with half manpower, including offices and factories, each organisation must first work sincerely. However, government surveillance may be required in this case.
With this scientific fact in mind that coronavirus cannot spread without physical contact, everyone has been instructed to limit public contact as much as possible. This is the most important of the 18 points. From the earliest stages of the pandemic, the World Health Organisation has placed the greatest importance on this issue and it still remains the same. We already know that wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, maintaining physical and social distance, and adhering to these hygiene rules while staying outside can prevent the spread of infection. It has been proven in many countries, even in our country.
As the infection shoots up, so does the death rate. The hospitals are under tremendous pressure. The number of patients in need of ICU services has already increased and it continues to increase. So we need to pay more attention to the treatment of Covid-19. In particular, emphasis should be placed on ensuring oxygen availability and ICU service management to keep the mortality rate of Covid patients as low as possible.
In the second wave, the rise of infection has appeared to be a major national catastrophe, and it is imperative that an intensive effort be made to combat the pandemic successfully.