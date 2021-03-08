When the coronavirus pandemic hits the world of gender inequality, vulnerability of the women becomes more prominent. In such circumstances, the International Women’s Day is being observed this year with pledges to move forward and achieve an equal future. For the year 2021, the United Nations has set “Women in leadership: Achieving and equal future in a Covid-19 world’ as the theme to celebrate the global day. On 8 March today, we extend our best wishes and congratulations to all the women of the world including Bangladesh.

The coronavirus-related infection and mortality rates among the women are lower than men, but the social and economic impact of the pandemic on them is in contrast. Women are affected most and become more vulnerable due to the pandemic. In Bangladesh, women cover only 36.3 per cent of the total labour force. Of the women workers, 91.8 per cent do informal jobs. We know that the pandemic has badly affected the informal sector. It means that women are ultimate victims of economic slowdown by the pandemic. When a bread earning woman loses economic power, her social and family status also gets affected.