BRT projects: Won't this tragedy wake them up?

Accidents are not unusual in any infrastructure construction. Accordingly, it is part of the policy and law to carry out the work with preparation and all safety measures. But everything remains on paper only- employing manpower and allocation of money is done accordingly- but eventually no rules are followed. We witnessed the tragic consequence last Monday with the death of five people, including two children, when a concrete girder crushed them during the work of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Uttara of the capital. Experts refused to call it accident, rather murder caused by negligence.

Even after this incident we see gross negligence and irresponsibility in the work of BRT. Work is going on in other parts of the project which are still completely unsafe. Prothom Alo reports that the railings of the BRT project are being installed in the Chandana intersection area of ​​Gazipur. The busy intersection has thousands of vehicles and people moving every day. Yet BRT did not follow any safety measures. The picture is the same on the 16 km road from Abdullahpur to Gazipur's Shibbari intersection. There is no arrangement to avoid accidents and any worker or employee of BRT was not present nearby.