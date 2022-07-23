Will govt measures overcome fuel crisis?

Amid the abnormal rise oil and gas prices in the international market, the government has opted for austerity instead of increasing prices. Such measures include area-specific load shedding, closing shops and malls at 8:00pm, reducing use of electricity in government offices by 25 per cent, holding most meetings online, avoiding foreign trips by government officials other than essential and making optimum use out of transport for students.

Some of these measures are not only essential for crisis times but also for all the time, such as reducing use of electricity in government offices, holding meetings online as much as possible and, avoiding foreign trips by government officials unless very necessary. Just as the government imposed restrictions on unnecessary foreign trips, a group of officials at several government and autonomous organisations are reportedly going abroad on various excuses. Even the coronavirus pandemic and the fuel crisis could control control their costly travels. On the other than, electricity and vehicle fuel are used exorbitantly at several government offices.