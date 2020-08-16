Jessore Juvenile Correction Centre is responsible for the deaths

Offenders under the age of 18 are sent to the juvenile correction centres so they may be reformed. Those who are in charge of such institutions must be particularly sensitive and humane.

According to the Bangladesh's Children's Act 2013, if there is evidence against a child under the age of 18 of committing a criminal act, the child must be sent to a correctional centre rather than jail, so that he of she can be reformed and return to normal life. However, at the Jessore Juvenile Correction Centre, three boys were brutally killed by those who were given the responsibility of correcting the adolescents. No words are strong enough to condemn this incident. Even in the jail there have been no such killings in the recent past.