Killers of Rohingya leader, and powers behind, must be identified

The killing of such a leader will surely hamper the movement for the repatriation of Rohingyas. Based on various sources, it is assumed that two sections are active among the Rohingya refugees. One side is keen to return to Myanmar with minimum demand.
The other side thinks that Myanmar will never accept the demands of the Rohingyas, so it is better to stay here. The second party is known as the extremists. Mohib Ullah has been campaigning for the return of the Rohingya from the beginning. So it is difficult to assume that he was killed for any personal dispute.
Domestic and international human rights groups have also condemned the killing of the Rohingya leader, saying it has made it more difficult for Rohingya refugees to return home. Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said Mohib Ullah had created public opinion in favour of the Rohingya repatriation with dignity and rights. The killings put the Rohingyas at greater risk of speaking out for their rights and against violence.
According to Prothom Alo, unknown people had been threatening to kill him a few days ago. Here comes the question, whether he informed the administration about that threat. If informed, he should have been given adequate security. There is a lack of security in the sensitive Rohingya refugee camp areas.
The important question is, could the various intelligence agencies active there not pre-empt this incident? There have been several killings in Rohingya refugee camps in the past, citing disputes over the drug or yaba trade. But surely a key leader of the Rohingya refugees was not killed just because of the drug and yaba trade.
Now it is the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies and the government to find out who killed Mohib Ullah and who were behind the killing. This involves the question of the country's security. Mohib Ullah's killing proves how fragile the security of the Rohingya refugee camp is. In addition to unravelling the mystery of his murder, all necessary steps must be taken to strengthen the security of the Rohingya refugee camps.