Killers of Rohingya leader, and powers behind, must be identified

The murder of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah cannot be considered as a mere murder. He was killed by a group of miscreants at the Lambashira Rohingya camp in Ukhia, Cox's Bazar, around 8.30pm on Wednesday. The incident is very worrying. We strongly denounce the killing of this Rohingya leader.

Mohib Ullah was chairman of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights. Since being persecuted and fleeing from Myanmar to Bangladesh along with other refugees in 2017, he has been trying to raise the issue of Rohingya refugees with the world community.

He demanded the repatriation of Rohingya and justice for the genocide in Myanmar at the UN Human Rights Commission in Geneva. The popular Rohingya leader met with former US president Donald Trump and sought his help in getting the Rohingya back to Myanmar. It is not unnatural to assume that there is a conspiracy behind his murder.