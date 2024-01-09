Policeman involved in gold robbery must be punished

The incident took place at around 6:30 in the morning on 14 December. The victim, businessman Gourango Dutta, said that he has a shop Shipi Jewellers at the Sonali Market of the Tongi Bazar. When his nephew Anik Ghosh started out to the shop with 200 bhoris of gold, which was melted at the Tanti Bazar of Old Dhaka, a microbus halted him at the Gausul Azam Avenue of Sector 13 at Uttara. Four people descended from the microbus identifying themselves as DB to handcuff Anik and take him to the car. They snatched 200 bhoris of gold and the mobile phone from him and left him near the Metrorail’s Uttara station.

Later, on 24 December a person called Gias Uddin was arrested with the aid of the local police. He has been posted in the Sripur Police Station as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI). The other five arrested in this incident of gold robbery are Jahangir Hossain (Liton), Golam Sarwar (49), Anis Molla (30), Sujan Chandra Das (29) and Amir. Apart from Amir, four of them admitted their involvement in the incident and gave a statement in court. Earlier, there were reports in the media that the DB Police had collected ransom of 15 million takas after picking up a CID officer.