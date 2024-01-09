Policeman involved in gold robbery must be punished

Three police officers were found to be involved in the looting 200 bhoris of gold from a business person at Uttara in the capital, using the identity of detective branch (DB). If members of law-enforcing agencies who are supposed to catch criminals are involved in such offences, whom will the people go to for justice?
According to Prothom Alo reports, six people have been arrested by the Uttara West Police Station in connection with the gold robbery. One of them is an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police. The gold was looted under the leadership of that SI along with another sub-inspector (SI) and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI).
The incident took place at around 6:30 in the morning on 14 December. The victim, businessman Gourango Dutta, said that he has a shop Shipi Jewellers at the Sonali Market of the Tongi Bazar. When his nephew Anik Ghosh started out to the shop with 200 bhoris of gold, which was melted at the Tanti Bazar of Old Dhaka, a microbus halted him at the Gausul Azam Avenue of Sector 13 at Uttara. Four people descended from the microbus identifying themselves as DB to handcuff Anik and take him to the car. They snatched 200 bhoris of gold and the mobile phone from him and left him near the Metrorail’s Uttara station.
Later, on 24 December a person called Gias Uddin was arrested with the aid of the local police. He has been posted in the Sripur Police Station as an assistant sub-inspector (ASI). The other five arrested in this incident of gold robbery are Jahangir Hossain (Liton), Golam Sarwar (49), Anis Molla (30), Sujan Chandra Das (29) and Amir. Apart from Amir, four of them admitted their involvement in the incident and gave a statement in court. Earlier, there were reports in the media that the DB Police had collected ransom of 15 million takas after picking up a CID officer.
Apart from the three members of the police, the police have found the involvement of another person in this gang. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Uttara West Police Station Abul Hasan told Prothom Alo that they suspect that this gang is also involved in the incident of people coming from abroad being stopped and looted on Airport Road.
Suspending those involved in such heinous crimes is not enough. If the government wants to ensure minimum accountability of the law enforcement forces, then such criminals should be dismissed from the force immediately. Former Inspector General (IGP) Mohammad Nurul Huda told Prothom Alo that the work of investigative agencies including the police is to suppress crime and bring criminals to justice. But if someone gets involved in a criminal offense like gold robbery as a policeman, stern action should be taken against them.
This should be done for two reasons. First, to ensure justice for victims. Second, if the offender remains in the force the trial process may be hampered.
There are many cases of police or RAB members being involved in such criminal activities. However, not all incidents become public. Many victims are afraid to seek legal recourse out of fear. Often, even if you seek justice, nothing works. This is against the rule of law and justice. Those who commit crimes from law enforcement agencies have no moral and legal right to be in that force. The cases filed against them should be promptly investigated and exemplary punishment should be given to the responsible persons.