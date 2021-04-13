Law enforcers not above the law

A youth named Tamzid Hossain was saved by the swift actions taken by the police of Hatirjheel police station. They certainly deserve thanks. On the flip side, a businessman, Hasan Ali, had to lose his life due to the negligence of Gaibandha Sadar police. The police force cannot avoid the responsibility.
According to media reports and police statements, Tamzid was abducted by four Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members and asked for Tk 20 million ransom from his family. The elite force members tortured the victim and asked his sister to keep an amount of Tk 1.2 million ransom money at a spot in Jamuna Future Park. Police arrested the four RAB members from the scene after the victim’s sister informed them of the matter. A woman called Ranu Begum who was allegedly negotiating for the ransom was also booked and remanded. She tricked Tamzid by promising to give him ready-made garments at a lower price.
The RAB was formed during the BNP rule on the grounds that the police could not maintain law and order, so that besides the police, members of the army, navy, air force and BGB were also included in the elite force. Some members of the RAB have been accused of being involved in various criminal offences time and again. It has been proved in the court that some members of this force were involved in the seven murders in Narayanganj. Most of the allegations against RAB members are kidnapping people and demanding large ransoms.
Although the police were not directly involved in the Gaibandha incident, they were helping Awami League leader and businessman Masud Rana in his misdeeds. Trader Hasan Ali took a loan of Tk 500,000 from the leader two years ago. The payable amount rose toTk 1.9 million with interest. Masud Rana abducted him from a wedding ceremony in Lalmonirhat on 6 March for not paying the loan. Hasan Ali's wife lodged a complaint with the police that night but they did not take any action. There are allegations that a sub-inspector of police called Hasan Ali to the police station from Masud Rana's house at an arbitration meeting convened on 7 March. As the meeting was not successful, Masud Rana again picked up Hasan Ali from his house and detained him. His hanging body was found there on Saturday.
There is no law in the country to detain someone for borrowing money. Masud Rana had forcefully kept a man at home unlawfully, which is an illegal and punishable crime. Hasan Ali's wife alleged that he had been killed and then hanged later.
The officer-in-charge of the police station said that the two had left the police station premises after the arbitration meeting, This was just a failed attempt to avoid liability. If Hasan Ali was a free man, then why would a police officer call him from Masood Rana's house?
Both incidents need proper investigation. In the first incident, four RAB members were caught red-handed. There is no opportunity to hide the crime. The negligence of the police is also evident in the second incident.
If those who are in charge of protecting the lives and property of the people get involved in criminal activities or help the criminals, then where will the people go? Taking action against those responsible should mean that RAB and police members are not above the law.