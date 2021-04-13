Law enforcers not above the law

A youth named Tamzid Hossain was saved by the swift actions taken by the police of Hatirjheel police station. They certainly deserve thanks. On the flip side, a businessman, Hasan Ali, had to lose his life due to the negligence of Gaibandha Sadar police. The police force cannot avoid the responsibility.

According to media reports and police statements, Tamzid was abducted by four Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members and asked for Tk 20 million ransom from his family. The elite force members tortured the victim and asked his sister to keep an amount of Tk 1.2 million ransom money at a spot in Jamuna Future Park. Police arrested the four RAB members from the scene after the victim’s sister informed them of the matter. A woman called Ranu Begum who was allegedly negotiating for the ransom was also booked and remanded. She tricked Tamzid by promising to give him ready-made garments at a lower price.

The RAB was formed during the BNP rule on the grounds that the police could not maintain law and order, so that besides the police, members of the army, navy, air force and BGB were also included in the elite force. Some members of the RAB have been accused of being involved in various criminal offences time and again. It has been proved in the court that some members of this force were involved in the seven murders in Narayanganj. Most of the allegations against RAB members are kidnapping people and demanding large ransoms.

Although the police were not directly involved in the Gaibandha incident, they were helping Awami League leader and businessman Masud Rana in his misdeeds. Trader Hasan Ali took a loan of Tk 500,000 from the leader two years ago. The payable amount rose toTk 1.9 million with interest. Masud Rana abducted him from a wedding ceremony in Lalmonirhat on 6 March for not paying the loan. Hasan Ali's wife lodged a complaint with the police that night but they did not take any action. There are allegations that a sub-inspector of police called Hasan Ali to the police station from Masud Rana's house at an arbitration meeting convened on 7 March. As the meeting was not successful, Masud Rana again picked up Hasan Ali from his house and detained him. His hanging body was found there on Saturday.