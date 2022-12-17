Polluted air crossing the border

The image that has come up in the air pollution related study report of World Bank is both concerning and unusual. It goes without saying that the air pollution has been continuously rising in Bangladesh.

From the perspective of air pollution, there seems to be a competition going on between Bangladesh's capital Dhaka and Indian capital Delhi. Defeating Delhi, Dhaka becomes the champion sometimes.

The report titled ‘Striving for Clean Air: Air Pollution and Public Health in south Asia’ which got published last Thursday stated, among the air pollution sources of Dhaka about four per cent are natural sources and six per cent internal sources.

Almost 28 per cent polluted air emanates from across the border.

Polluted air coming from other divisions and districts of the country are also polluting the air of the capital.