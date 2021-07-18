Let tech-savvy youth build prosperous Bangladesh

A significant proposition to materialise a trending and market-oriented education system was made at a webinar on 15 July, on the necessity of skills for a future preparedness, jointly organised by Grameenphone and UNDP to mark the World Youth Skills Day.

Several seminars discussed about the importance of such an education system times previously. Experts and entrepreneurs put emphasis on a modern and technology-based education.

However, the policy and planning on education as well as the national curriculum barely acknowledge this necessity.

We have inherited a colonial British-era education system that only produces clerks. As a result, thousands of young graduates from the mushrooming educational institutions are left unemployed every year.

Bangladesh can meet little of the demands for human resources in local and global markets. While the educated young people remain jobless, skilled professionals from abroad are being recruited for managerial jobs in different sectors in the country