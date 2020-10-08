Let the culture of impunity end

Rape, in reality, has turned into an unpreventable crime in Bangladesh. Despite a very stringent law, movements of women rights organisations, human rights organisations and different civic bodies and reports in media, it seems nothing can end the tyranny of the rapists. Women of all ages are victims of rape across the country every day. Sometimes it seems the rapists are competing with each other in the extent of their brutality. Currently, anti-rape demonstrations are going on across the country as the crime has increased like an infectious disease.

After the gang-rape of a newly married woman by the Bangladesh Chhatra League men at MC College in Sylhet, another woman was stripped and tortured in Begumganj of Noakhali. The heinous incident was filmed and circulated on social media. Bangladesh erupted in protests. The people of at least 35 districts including the capital have been protesting against rape and violence against women.

Asking the protesters to be patient, general secretary of ruling Awami League Obaidul Quader said there is no need to protest, the government is taking action. Terming the two incidents as ‘examples of complete brutality,’ home minister Asaduzzaman Khan assured of handing highest punishment to those involved with the incidents.