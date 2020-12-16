Let the dream of a democratic society come true

Today is 16 December, that glorious day in history that brought our long, bloody war to an end with the achievement of ultimate victory. On this day in 1971, the Pakistan armed forces surrendered and were driven from this soil. In the nine months that led up to victory, they had killed 3 million people of this country. On this auspicious Victory Day, we remember those martyrs with deep respect and love. We remember Bangladesh’s undisputed leader, the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, upon whose call the entire nation plunged into the war to achieve independence.

Never before 1971, or after, did the entire nation unite in such consolidation with one single aim. It was that ironclad determination that brought about ultimate victory against the enemy. The aim of the struggling nation was not just to drive out the occupation Pakistani forces, not just to win independence. The true aim was for a democratic state and a society based on justice, bringing an end to all the injustice and misdeeds of the Pakistan era. The aim was to establish a state where representatives of the people would be elected though free and fair elections in a true democratic manner, where all citizens would enjoy equal political, economic, cultural and religious rights regardless of caste, creed or colour. The rule of law was to be established, the law would stand same for all.