Let the dream of a democratic society come true

Today is 16 December, that glorious day in history that brought our long, bloody war to an end with the achievement of ultimate victory. On this day in 1971, the Pakistan armed forces surrendered and were driven from this soil. In the nine months that led up to victory, they had killed 3 million people of this country. On this auspicious Victory Day, we remember those martyrs with deep respect and love. We remember Bangladesh’s undisputed leader, the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, upon whose call the entire nation plunged into the war to achieve independence.
Never before 1971, or after, did the entire nation unite in such consolidation with one single aim. It was that ironclad determination that brought about ultimate victory against the enemy. The aim of the struggling nation was not just to drive out the occupation Pakistani forces, not just to win independence. The true aim was for a democratic state and a society based on justice, bringing an end to all the injustice and misdeeds of the Pakistan era. The aim was to establish a state where representatives of the people would be elected though free and fair elections in a true democratic manner, where all citizens would enjoy equal political, economic, cultural and religious rights regardless of caste, creed or colour. The rule of law was to be established, the law would stand same for all.
On 16 December we achieved the primary aim of our Liberation War. Bangladesh found place on the world map as an independent and sovereign state. And over the past five decades, we have seen strides in economic and social sectors. Poverty has reduced significantly as has infant and maternal morality. Average life expectancy had gone up, the health system has improved and education has spread extensively.
But the other side of the coin is not so pretty. There has been deterioration in political culture. Democratic institutions have weakened. The election system has eroded. The lively parliament now stands as an unfulfilled dream. People’s freedom, the freedom of expression and press freedom have all been dashed to the ground. Certain laws have been enacted that obstruct the growth of a democratic society.
Basically it is the lack of political commitment that has hampered democracy from flourishing. This has led to a steady increase in corruption, irregularities and lack of accountability at all levels in the public administration. Law has not been properly applied to bring crime under control and so murder, rape and other serious crimes spiral, while the victims are deprived of justice. A vacuum of justice pervades, instigating a propensity for crime. Violence against women has particularly increased and continues to increase.
Next year will be the 50th year of our independence. Half a century is a considerable time. That is why in this 49th year of our independence, we feel the urge to look back. We look back at the dreams and aspirations that inspired our Liberation War, the dreams behind the sacrifice of the 3 million martyrs. We ponder on how far we have fulfilled these dreams. It is time for retrospection, for answers.
We need to recall the oath of the Liberation War, the commitment. We need to unite once against as in 1971, to fulfill the unfinished task to build a democratic state and a society based on justice.