Let the journey of democracy be strengthened

Today is 26 March, the 52nd Independence Day of Bangladesh. Our struggle against the Pakistani occupation forces started on this day in 1971 which culminated in a great victory on 16 December after 9 months of fighting.

Millions of people sacrificed their lives, around 10 million took shelter in neighbouring India and scores of women were tortured and abused.

On this day of independence, we remember the greatest son and daughters of our soil who laid their lives for sake of the country’s independence. We remember with the utmost respect the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who prepared a nation for independence and finally called for independence on 26 March of 1971. We also remember four national leaders who led the country in absence of Bangabandhu during the liberation war.