Let the post-pandemic world be children-friendly

Educational institutions worldwide were closed for a protracted period due to coronavirus leaving the children stranded at their homes. This situation was a barrier to the mental development of the children. Although the educational institutions reopened, the children are yet to cope with the new situation. In our society and family, consciousness regarding mental development is a neglected issue. It is now of utmost importance to bring the children out of mental trauma in a post-Covid world. Mental health services should be incorporated at educational institutions. Unilateral decision-making of parents and family members regarding the upbringing of children sometimes affects their development. Incidents of suicide indicate that forcing anything on children might do more bad than good. So, guardians and teachers have to be sensitive towards children. Our education system is not friendly towards children in most cases. It’s important to free the children from the pressure of examination.
Many students dropped out of school during Covid times. Many had to become child workers to help their families. Likewise, many girl children were victims of child marriage. Bringing them back to school is a big challenge. The issue of child abuse is getting worse day by day. Family, society and state need to pay more attention to abuse and sexual harassment of children. Victim children become subject to blame when they need mental support most. How can the world be safe for children if this culture is not changed?
We have witnessed the dismal state of our healthcare system in the last two years. Apart from climate change, we are also damaging our environment knowingly. The children are the worst sufferers of the poor healthcare systems and environmental degradation. Therefore, it’s imperative to develop our healthcare facilities and protect our environment for building a developed world. We discuss protecting the rights of children during World Children’s Day and the media also publishes stories marking the day. Let’s not restrict the issue of children’s rights on certain days. The issues have to be discussed throughout the year. Thus our families, society and state would become children-friendly.