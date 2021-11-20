Let the post-pandemic world be children-friendly

Educational institutions worldwide were closed for a protracted period due to coronavirus leaving the children stranded at their homes. This situation was a barrier to the mental development of the children. Although the educational institutions reopened, the children are yet to cope with the new situation. In our society and family, consciousness regarding mental development is a neglected issue. It is now of utmost importance to bring the children out of mental trauma in a post-Covid world. Mental health services should be incorporated at educational institutions. Unilateral decision-making of parents and family members regarding the upbringing of children sometimes affects their development. Incidents of suicide indicate that forcing anything on children might do more bad than good. So, guardians and teachers have to be sensitive towards children. Our education system is not friendly towards children in most cases. It’s important to free the children from the pressure of examination.