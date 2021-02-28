Long-term plan must to face future challenge of RMG and textile sectors

The transformation of production system has also begun with the beginning of fourth industrial revolution worldwide. In the context of the introduction and expansion of new technologies, new aspects of capacity and competitiveness are being unveiled in the international trade. At this stage, the countries with the most far-sighted vision will be able to effectively face the future challenges. The plan the neighbouring India has initiated in its textile and readymade garment sectors is evident of its farsightedness.

According to Indian media outlets, the country has planned to set up seven big textile parks to boost the textile and readymade garment sectors in three years. Each of the textile parks will be on 1,000 acres of land. The government is to provide a stimulus of 106.83 billion rupees for technological development in textile sector and producing synthetic fibres.

Our media reported that the entrepreneurs in the textile and readymade garment sector of Bangladesh have been worried after learning about these big plans of the Indian government. Their concern is that if this huge plan of India is implemented, we may lose the market for the readymade garments. Some have described it as a threat to Bangladesh. This concern is not unfounded. But we must not suffer and express concerns. Instead, we must draw out plans to retain our export market for ready-made garments.

Fist of all we have to see how we are operating now. Attempts are made to solve the problems of the textile and readymade garments sector on an ad hoc basis, that is, we take steps on the basis of evolving situation. We do not pay enough attention to a long-term plan. We have no focus on the far reaching plans and steps in line with the advancement of technologies globally. Former BKMEA president Fazlul Haque told Prothom Alo, "There is no logic to consider Indian investment as a threat. But we should open our eyes. Although the government is doing its best to meet the needs of the sector, a long-term plan has to be drawn up soon. Otherwise, we will not be able to move forward after a certain stage.”

We think this is the right approach. We are running out of time to formulate long-term plans, keeping an eye on the ongoing changes in the outside world, including India. At the moment we are ahead of India in the export of garment sector, but they are quite strong in the textile sector. If the new plan is implemented, it will stimulate them in the progress of the garment export sector too.

They are also emphasizing on the production of synthetic fibres, which will be especially important in the coming days. Our textile and readymade garment sectors are dependent on imported cotton. So we should pay more attention to the production of synthetic fibres. In order to build the infrastructure of the textile and readymade garment industries in an orderly manner, the plan to build more and bigger textile and RMG parks like Mirsarai industrial parks in ​​Chittagong should be started from now.