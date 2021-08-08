Low-income people suffer from spiralling price of rice

People of the low income bracket suffer the worst from the rise in price of essentials including rice. These spiralling prices do nothing but add insult to injury to those who lost their jobs during coronavirus.

According to Prothom Alo reports, the price of rice increased by Tk 2-3 a kg last week. Prices rose once before Eid-ul-Azha. Currently, the price of coarse rice is over Tk 50 a kg at the capital’s various markets but it was Tk 47-48 a kg just before Eid. Price of other varieties of rice also rose proportionately.