Low wages a barrier to sustainable development

In terms of their production capacity, workers in Bangladesh get lower wages than any other country in the world, according to the International Labour Organisation (ILO). Global Wage Report 2020-21 published on Wednesday shows Bangladesh ranks last among the countries paying minimum wages in the Asia-Pacific region. Bangladesh is the only country in the region to have a minimum wages below the internationally recognised poverty line. Given the purchasing capacity, the minimal monthly wage of a worker in 2019 was 48 dollars. However, the reports says, garment workers are getting double.

There is no fixed minimal wage in Bangladesh. There are some specific wage structures in a few sectors. ILO has based the report on the wages in the unskilled and informal sector. Pakistan’s workers are in better position that Bangladeshi workers in terms of wages. The minimum monthly wage in Pakistan is 491 dollars in terms of purchase capacity which is the highest in South Asia.