How the university administration can evade liabilities

Allegations have been raised that vice-president of university Chhatra League Sanjida Chowdhury has led her followers into torturing that student by keeping her detained inside the ‘gono room’ of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall for four and a half hours.
While being tortured, her clothes were stripped off and she was filmed, verbally abused and threatened to be killed if she disclosed the incident to anyone. That student submitted a written complaint in this regard to the university proctor, hall provost and student counselor on Wednesday afternoon.
Sanjida Chowdhury is a 2017-18 session student at the statistics department of the university. The other accused, Tabassum Islam, is a 2020-21 session student of the finance and banking department. The victim’s also of the same department.
In her words, first year classes commenced on 8 February so she stayed with a residential student of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall as a guest. During the fresher’s reception at their department, Tabassum asked who among the students lived in Desharatna Sheikh Hasina hall.
Tabassum was furious for not being told about the student staying at the hall. University Chhatra League vice-president Sanjida Chowdhury called that student to ‘gono room’ (Doyel) of the hall at around 11.00pm on 12 February. A group of five or six assaulted her there in different ways.
Those who have been sent to the university for higher studies, have established a reign of terror on campus in the name of Chhatra League. Earlier, this reign of terror was limited to men’s halls only. In recent times, it has spread to women’s halls as well.
Clashes broke out between two groups of Chhatra League at Eden College a few months back, but there has been no trial of that. It is because of such impunity that Chhatra League leaders-activists have sent four students of Chittagong Medical College to hospital after beating them black and blue.
In Rajshahi University also, a residential student has been beaten up and warned not to tell anyone by several Chhatra League leaders and activists.
The university administration has shown utmost irresponsibility in the incident of the female student being assaulted at the Islamic University. When a girl becomes a victim of assault on the campus, the responsibility of ensuring her safety and taking legal steps against the perpetrators relies on the administration.
But, the victim girl was forced to return home for they didn’t perform that duty. If the university administration hasn’t completely abandoned their ethics, then hopefully they will to take strict action against the BCL leaders and activists associated with the criminal activities.
Students using the Chhatra League 'tag' are engaging in criminal activities with support from the authorities. So, the government, the ruling party and the administration of the concerned educational institutions have to take responsibility for this.