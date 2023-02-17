How the university administration can evade liabilities

The High Court has ordered the formation a probe committee, led by a BCS officer, in the incident of a female student being held captive and tortured for four hours in a residential hall of Kushtia Islamic University.

Lawyer Gazi Md Mohsin on Wednesday filed a writ petition seeking an order to take measures against responsible people according to the law.

A High Court bench comprising justice JBM Hasan and Razik-al-Jalil, apart from issuing a rule, gave the order including a multi-point directive on Thursday.

As reported by media, the university administration didn’t take any steps on account of that assaulted student’s safety. Being compelled, the girl has left the campus and being treated at her village home.

While the university authority has formed a customary inquiry committee, it hasn’t begun its activities yet. Nobody even went to see the assault victim and that is unfortunate.