Make vaccination for migrant workers hassle-free

It is necessary to coordinate among these three agencies and ministries to carry out the vaccine campaign for migrant workers swiftly. According to Prothom Alo reports, there is a severe lack of coordination among these three organisations. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has started registration for Pfizer jabs though no hospital outside Dhaka is accepting registration for expatriates. The situation got worse even after migrant workers staged a demonstration at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Monday.
Expatriates alleged BMET has taken extra time to complete registration. Online platform Surokkha also takes a week or more to notify after registration. Why there is such a delay for the migrant workers when other citizens are being notified within 2-3 days? It is necessary to identify those who are responsible for and take action against them.
Thousands of migrant workers have been gathering at various hospitals since the registration for vaccines began on 5 July. They were demonstrations at several hospitals too. The authorities concerned should have been aware before a such situation arose. The health minister said prevention of coronavirus infection isn’t their duty. But the DGHS under the health ministry is also not carrying out its duty on providing coronavirus vaccine properly. What is the answer to such failure?
Bangladesh Civil Society for Migrants (BCSM) made a 12-point recommendation during an online press conference on Tuesday. This includes bringing vaccines for migrant workers quickly even if it costs more, notifying applicants within 72 hours of registration, BMET being more careful, increase server capacity, realising no fees from smart national ID card holders and widespread publicity of video tutorials on vaccine registration process.
Since migrant workers are the mainstay of the country’s economy and foreign currency reserve, why will they face harassment at each step? Lack of coordination between the ministry and the office concerned must be removed immediately. Make arrangement so migrant workers can get vaccinated anywhere in the country. No negligence can be tolerated in this regard. Expatriate workers can’t be pushed into danger under the pretext of technical glitches. They have faced hassle over air tickets and visas in the past. Repetition of such occurrences is unwarranted.