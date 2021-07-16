Make vaccination for migrant workers hassle-free

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina recently announced in parliament migrant workers would get priority in receiving vaccine. But in the reality, those involved in vaccine management are going in the opposite direction. As a result, migrant workers are facing harassment and suffering at each step.

According to media reports, migrant workers joining work without being vaccination will be in placed in mandatory quarantine and will have to bear financial loss too. That’s why all outbound migrant workers want get the vaccine at home. The Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) carries out the primary work on vaccine management for migrant workers. The health ministry then verifies the list and the information and communication technology ministry operates the online platform Surokkha.