Marginalised people must not face discrimination in availing govt service

Forming a humane and dignified state promised in the Proclamation of Independence in 1971, is not possible by excluding any quarter of the population. We have to move forward with everyone. The fundamental rights of all, irrespective of religion, caste and ethnicity, must be established. In this case, the constitution says to give special benefits to the backward sections of the society.

But there is considerable doubt whether those who have been in power for 50 years have tried to bring the marginalised to the forefront. In many cases we see those promises are only on paper.

A study published by the anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) found that marginalised people are being discriminated in accessing various government services. A research report titled ‘Access of Marginalised Populations to Government Services: Analysis of Accountability Systems’ was released on Thursday.