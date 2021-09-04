Masterminds of illegal firearm trade must be caught

The arrest of members of a transnational arms trading gang from the capital’s Darus Salam area is not big news, it is significant enough that the gang of criminals has been found. The lynchpin of the group is Akul Hossain, general secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s Sharsha upazila unit and a former vice president of the Jashore district unit. The gang has sold over 200 firearms brought in from India. They bought each of the firearms for Tk 28,000 to Tk 50,000 and sell these at Tk 80,000-Tk 90,000.

According to Prothom Alo, the arrested are Illias Hossain, Abul Azim, Faruk Hossain and Fazlur Rahman. The law enforcers seized eight foreign pistols, 16 magazines, eight rounds of bullets and a car in their possession. Akul Hossain was arrested with firearms earlier in 2019. He was freed on bail and got involved with the crime again.