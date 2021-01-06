Let the uncertainty and confusion end over COVID-19 vaccine

One of the partners for importing vaccines, Beximco, has been saying one thing while the secretary of DGHS said complete opposite. On the other hand the foreign minister is still in dark about what is going on. What could be the possible explanation of the confusion? How come the persons sitting in the responsible position do not know anything about such an important agreement and its progress?

The Serum Institute has an agreement with Beximco and the Bangladesh government, but the position of the Indian government is important in terms of vaccine exports. If the Indian government has set a condition to meet the demand of the country, then it will have to be taken into consideration. Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the Serum Institute, said they would meet India's demand in the next two months. It may be possible to export only after vaccinating 100 million doses in India. It caused uncertainty about the possible time of availability of vaccine in Bangladesh. In a recent tweet, Adar said that they were allowed to export vaccines to all countries. In other words, India has not imposed any ban on the export of vaccines.