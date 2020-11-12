Mental health sector needs reform

We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the death of a senior police officer after he was admitted to hospital with mental problems. We have no words of condemning the death of a patient undergoing treatment in a specialized hospital dedicated to the treatment of mental patients. We hope that the accountability of all concerned individuals and organizations, including the trial of the guilty persons, will be ensured in accordance with the law without delay.

Apart from speedy trial of those involved, there are various dimensions to the incident this time. The government will have to decide whether to limit its responsibilities to just taking action against those involved in ASP Anisul Karim's murder and the closure of the illegally run Mind Aid Hospital.