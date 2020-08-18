MPs must not implement development projects

The members of parliament in Bangladesh are entrusted to make laws and to formulate policy on any issue including development. It is not their job to implement those development projects. This separation of authority is a universal practice, for all countries and communities. But during the rule of the BNP-Jamaat coalition government in Bangladesh, the practice of handing over funds to MPs emerged.

The objective was to implement local development projects. That was the beginning of an opportunity to curb local government representatives’ power by the MPs. It clearly created division among the people's representatives.

It is unfortunate that this trend has been institutionalised over the last decade. This has created a gap between the elected representatives of the local government and the MPs. The constitutional concept of local development by local representatives has been obstructed. It did not stop here.