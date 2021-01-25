Mujib Borsho housing programme needs full implementaion

The liberation war was aimed at creating a Bangladesh that would ensure all basic needs for its people. Shelter comes next to the first two needs - food and clothing. People in Bangladesh no longer starve as poverty has reduced in the past five decades. However there are a lot of homeless people in the country who have no roofs over their heads. It is laudable that the prime minister has taken an initiative to provide them with land and house.

The PM on Saturday inaugurated the Ashrayan-2 project through a video conference. In the first phase, 66,189 families received houses and land. More 3,715 families have been rehabilitated in 715 barracks. Around 70,000 families have been brought under the initative. All of them were homeless and landless.

We believe the project to rehabilitate homeless people on the occasion of Mujib Borsho, the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is the most humanitarian of all the projects undertaken so far. We wish all success to the project that has been implemented to fulfill Bangbandhu’s dream.

