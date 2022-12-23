Never-ending education projects: Why no action against those responsible

Although the multimedia classrooms have not been ready, about 150,000 teachers and officials have been trained under the project, in which evidence of widespread irregularities and corruption has been found. The former director of the project Abdus Sabur Khan received an honorarium of around Tk 1.7 million under different signatures as programme director without attending the training centres organised at 20 places. Many other employees involved with the training programme embezzled government money in this manner. A new director was then appointed to the project.

Other than this project, 10 such other projects are being implemented slowly undertaken by the directorate. The infrastructure development project of 70 government postgraduate colleges located in the district was started in 2010 which was to be completed three years. The project was extended to next June by revising it again and again. The cost of this project is Tk 16.90 billion. The construction of 10-storey buildings of several colleges, including Dhaka College, was completed a few years ago. It was not possible to make the buildings operational only because the elevators and generators were not installed.