What is govt’s plan to overcome?

BTMA president Mohammad Ali has made a proposal to the government that if 200 million cubic feet LNG is imported at 25 USD per 1 million British Thermal Unit, then per cubic feet in the country would increase by Tk 88.28. Per cubic feet would cost Tk 21.36 if the government supplies gas after importing LNG through a long term agreement and from the spot market and mixing the gas from local wells.
The average price of per cubic feet would be Tk 25 if the LNG import is doubled to 400 million cubic feet instead of 200 million cubic feet. That means the textile mills owners want gas even at a higher price.
BTMA said producing per kilogram yarn would usually cost USD 1.25 but the factories remain stopped for half of the time, leading to double the cost of production. The price of cotton, the raw material of yarn, has fallen in the international market, but the textile mills have bought it at a higher price. As a result, the textile mill owners are in crisis.
The government assured that the situation would improve in September-October but no indication of any improvement is evident. Not only industries, agriculture and other businesses are also being hit hard by the energy crisis. There is an apprehension that the situation would spiral out of control if any timely intervention is not made.
What can be done under these circumstances? Gas supply in factories has to be increased. It can be done in two ways. First, LNG needs to be imported even at a higher cost in line with BTMA’s proposal. The government’s wrong policy of depending on import is to blame for the energy crisis.
While the factories are suffering from gas-crisis, gas lies idle in Bhola. The gas cannot be extracted from there due to absence of supply line. The ongoing crisis would decrease if the authorities can add the gas extracted from Bhola to national grid.
The crisis would go away if gas can be brought out of Bhola through the pipeline in the long term. But it will take a long time to implement such a project. The factory cannot be closed until then.
If the factories are closed, not only will the millions of workers working there lose their jobs, the industry will also be in dire straits. That’s why the government must increase the supply of gas so that the production of all factories including BTMA remains uninterrupted. Giving only assurance will not do.