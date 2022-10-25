What is govt’s plan to overcome?

It is necessary to know the response of the government in the wake of demands made by Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) in a press conference.

Textile mill owners have been opposing gas price hike for quite some time. But the situation has now deteriorated to such a level that they are saying, “Ensure gas supply. We would pay more if necessary.”

The BTMA in a press conference on Saturday said 90 per cent of the industries are suffering for gas-crisis now. They are forced to suspend production for average 12 hours a day due to gas shortage. The daily demand for gas in the country is 3.8 billion cubic feet.

The authorities could supply 3 billion cft gas just some months ago, which has now dropped to 2.6 billion. Petrobangla has suspended procurement of LNG from spot market due to price hike.