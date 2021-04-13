No room for complacence in all-out restrictions

Given the catastrophic corona situation, the government seems to have finally realised that the spread of the virus cannot be curbed with a lax lockdown or scattered restrictions. In the recent spate of restrictions which started on 5 April, public transport and shopping malls were closed, but later opened in the face protest of various quarters. As a result the restrictions lost effectiveness and eventually the corona cases and deaths leapt alarmingly.

Following this, the decision of imposing all-out restrictions from 14 to 21 April was inevitable. The authorities have hinted at extending this for a couple of weeks more. According to the cabinet division’s notification, all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices and financial institutions would remain closed and the employees of such organisations would stay near their work areas, while all types of public transport would be closed including trains as well as domestic and international flights. But factories will continue running following health rules. Kitchen markets will remain open for a particular period. The government has also instructed people not to go out unless there is an emergency.