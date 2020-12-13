Padma Bridge, a dream comes true

The major part of the main structure of the multi-purpose Padma Bridge was completed Thursday with the installation of all the spans. The connection between the two sides of the river was established. This is a milestone in the implementation of the Padma Bridge project. People are waiting for the bridge to open for traffic soon.

In 2009, the Awami League government took the initiative to implement the much awaited Padma Bridge project. The project implementation deadline was set in 2014. But the World Bank, its main financier, cut off funding on allegations of corruption. Other donor agencies followed the World Bank. It was later proved that the allegation of attempted corruption was not correct.

Amid uncertainty over the future of the Padma Bridge project, prime minister Sheikh Hasina announced the construction of the Padma Bridge with local resources. At that time, many local and foreign experts were sceptical about the outcome of the project. But the prime minister remained steadfast in her decision. The work of Padma bridge project started with the target for completion by 2018. The work could not be completed in time due to various reasons including bridge design correction, flood, river erosion and so on. The work slowed further after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country in March. According to Prothom Alo, the overall progress of the Padma Bridge work till November is 82.5%. Work on the main bridge has progressed 91 per cent. About 76 per cent of the river management work has been done.