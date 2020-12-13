Padma Bridge, a dream comes true

The major part of the main structure of the multi-purpose Padma Bridge was completed Thursday with the installation of all the spans. The connection between the two sides of the river was established. This is a milestone in the implementation of the Padma Bridge project. People are waiting for the bridge to open for traffic soon.
In 2009, the Awami League government took the initiative to implement the much awaited Padma Bridge project. The project implementation deadline was set in 2014. But the World Bank, its main financier, cut off funding on allegations of corruption. Other donor agencies followed the World Bank. It was later proved that the allegation of attempted corruption was not correct.
Amid uncertainty over the future of the Padma Bridge project, prime minister Sheikh Hasina announced the construction of the Padma Bridge with local resources. At that time, many local and foreign experts were sceptical about the outcome of the project. But the prime minister remained steadfast in her decision. The work of Padma bridge project started with the target for completion by 2018. The work could not be completed in time due to various reasons including bridge design correction, flood, river erosion and so on. The work slowed further after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country in March. According to Prothom Alo, the overall progress of the Padma Bridge work till November is 82.5%. Work on the main bridge has progressed 91 per cent. About 76 per cent of the river management work has been done.
It would take a year and a half for the Padma Bridge to become operational. It should be completed by mid-June 2022. Some experts think that if more manpower is recruited, it is possible to open the bridge earlier
The Padma Bridge under construction at a cost of Taka 301.93 billion is the largest development project in the country. The 6.15 km long bridge will be directly connected to other districts of the country including 21 districts in the south. This will lead to socio-economic development of the region as well as expansion of trade and commerce, industrialization and increase in employment. With the launch of the Padma Bridge, the once neglected southern region will come under the rail network. This bridge will connect Bangladesh with Trans-Asian Railways and Highways in future. Transportation of goods to Nepal, Bhutan and the northeast of India will be easy through Mongla and Payra seaports. According to experts, if the Padma Bridge is launched, the growth will increase by 1 to 2 per cent.
China Major Bridge Engineering Corporation Limited did the main work of the Padma Bridge but there are many more companies and institutions associated with it. As many as 14 countries including Bangladesh have been involved in this project. Apart from foreign engineers, technicians and artisans, 70 engineers and 5,000 workers of the country have been involved in the construction of the Padma Bridge. It is not just a development project, it is a combination of aspirations and capabilities of the whole nation.
The question is when the work of this project will be completed. M Shamim Z Basunia, head of the expert panel on the Padma Bridge project, said it would take a year and a half for the Padma Bridge to become operational. It should be completed by mid-June 2022. Some experts think that if more manpower is recruited, it is possible to open the bridge earlier. Some of the policy makers of the government are in favour of the inauguration on 16 December 2021 or 26 March 2022.
These two days have strong emotional significance and it will be great if the bridge can begin operations on one of those days. However, the most important thing is to take the reality into account. It would not be right to rush in any way. The slightest error or weakness in the work of this project is not warranted. Let its work be completed within reasonable time.